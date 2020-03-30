What is considered an essential or nonessential business in Tennessee?

Governor Bill Lee ordered all nonessential businesses in the state to close Monday afternoon.

Gov. Lee said all residents should stay inside their homes and limit all movement outside beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs.

Here are what the state considers essential and non-essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Essential Businesses include:

-Federal and state offices and services, including post offices and airports

-Essential local government functions, such as law enforcement, transport and businesses that provide government programs and services

-Food and beverage: grocery and beverage stores, farmers markets, food banks, catering, convenience stores selling food, agriculture, food processing, feed mills and other businesses supporting the food supply

-Health care, mental and behavioral health, and biomedical research and businesses that support the healthcare industry, including health information technology

-Sanitation and waste removal businesses and services

-Energy, water and sewage businesses and services

-Pharmacies and medical supply businesses, other businesses that directly support the drug and medical supply pipeline-Vehicle fuel, support, service stations and businesses

-Banks, savings and loans, insurance companies and other businesses that directly support the financial sector

-Legal and judicial services

-Home and business repair, hardware supply

-Warehousing and storage

-Day care and child care business will remain open but will prioritize children of parents working in essential services

-Hotels and commercial lodges will remain open but will end entertainment or dining services in restaurants or group settings

-Housing and rental services may continue, but agents should practice social distancing, hold no open houses or gather in groups larger than 10

Nonessential Businesses include:

-Personal appearance businesses (hair salons, eyelash salons, barbershop, tattoo shop, body piercing shop, day spas)

-Retail with no exclusive delivery or curbside pick-up

-Entertainment and recreation facilities (bowling alleys, trampoline parks)

-Indoor rock climbing

-Craft/art businesses

-Gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities

-Concert venues

-Theaters

-Movie theaters

-Shopping malls

-Golf courses

-Sporting event venues

-Skating rink

-Dance Schools

-Private Clubs (except for the provision of food for take-out)

