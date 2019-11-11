What is impeachment? What you should know ahead of House Impeachment hearings

The house impeachment inquiry is expected to begin with two days of public hearings on Wednesday.

A full schedule of what you can expect during the hearings is listed here.

But what does any of this mean? According to CBS News, here's what you need to know about impeachment and what it could mean for President Trump.

What is impeachment?

"Impeachment is the constitutional process where the lower house of legislative branch — the House of Representatives — brings charges against a civil officer in government — in this case the president. It is similar to an indictment, and the Senate then tries the case with the chief justice of the Supreme Court overseeing the trial. A two-thirds majority in the Senate is required to convict and remove the president from office. That means 67 senators would need to agree to remove Mr. Trump."

What does the constitution say about impeachment?

The Constitution clearly lays out the process for impeachment.

Article 1, Section 2, states: "The House of Representatives... shall have the sole power of impeachment."

Article I, Section 3, states: "The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments."

Article II, Section 4 states: "The President… shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."

High crimes and misdemeanors are not defined in the Constitution, which means it's up to Congress to decide what constitutes an impeachable offense.

What are the steps of impeachment?

"1. Congress can open an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee to investigate whether impeachment is called for. The House can vote on formalizing the inquiry but is not constitutionally required to do so. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chose not to hold a vote, though House Republicans called for one.

2. Several House committees are building the case for impeachment, and the Judiciary Committee will evaluate the recommendations and determine whether there is sufficient evidence to recommend that the full House vote on articles of impeachment. The House of Representatives either passes or doesn't pass the Articles of Impeachment by a simple majority vote. If passed by a majority vote, the president has been "impeached." Impeachment, however, is not the same as removal from office. The process would then move to the Senate.

3. The Senate tries the accused president, with the chief justice overseeing the proceedings. Conviction in the Senate requires two-thirds vote — or 67 votes out of 100 senators. Democrats, who hold 47 seats, would need 20 of the current 53 Republican senators to agree with them on the impeachment charges. If convicted, the defendant is immediately removed from office. In this hypothetical scenario, Vice President Mike Pence would become president. "

No president has ever been removed from office by impeachment.

WVLT News will be carrying the impeachment hearings live.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via CNN and CBS. All rights reserved.