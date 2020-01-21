What is impeachment? Local organization breaks it down

President Trump's impeachment trial began on Tuesday, January 21.

Source: WVLT

The process is long, confusing and has many moving parts. A local organization held an event on Tuesday to help people understand just what is happening.

On Tuesday night, the Blount County Mansion held a public discussion on the impeachment.

Beyond answering some questions and comments, attendees learned a little bit about Blount County's namesake--William Blount.

Blount was the first federal official in United States history to be impeached. Andrew Johnson was the first U.S. president to be impeached.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.