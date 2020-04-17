What is the plan to reopen the U.S. economy?

The White House announced Thursday a three-phase plan to reopen the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump, along with members of the White House COVID-19 Task Force, unveiled the plan during a daily media briefing.

According to the White House, the guidelines for reopening will "help state and local officials when reopening their economies, getting people back to work, and continuing to protect American lives."

However, before states or regions can reopen, the White House says they must meet certain criteria separated into three categories: symptoms, cases and hospitals.

In the symptoms category, states and regions must see a "downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) reported within a 14-day period" and see a "downward trajectory of covid-like cases reported within a 14-day period."

In the cases categories, states and regions must see a "downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period" or see a "downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period (flat or increasing volume of tests)."

In the hospitals category, states or regions must be able to "treat all patients without crisis care" and have a "robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing."

These must be met before regions and states can move onto phase one of the federal government's reopening plan.

Phase One

Phase One has information for three categories: individuals, employers and special employers.

Individuals

Will still practice social distancing

Will be asked to avoid groups of 10 or more

Will be asked to minimize non-essential travel

Under this phase, all vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place.

Employer

Employers should "encourage telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations."

The phase asks that employers close common areas where "personnel are likely to congregate and interact or enforce strict social distancing protocols."

It asks that employers limit non-essential travel and follow CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel, and to "strongly consider" special accommodations for personnel who are members of a vulnerable population.

Special Types of Employers

Under phase one, schools and organized youth activities should remain closed.

This phase bars visits to senior living facilities and hospitals.

Under this phase, large venues, such as sit-down restaurants, movie theaters, sporting events and places of worship, can operate under "strict physical distancing protocols."

Elective surgeries can resume "as clinically appropriate" on an outpatient basis.

Gyms can reopen "if they adhere to strict" social distancing and cleaning policies.

Bars are advised to remain closed.

Phase Two

To move on to phase two, states and regions have to show no rebound of the virus and satisfy the previously mentioned criteria a second time.

Individuals

Under this phase, you see a slight return to normal life. Individuals who are not part of the vulnerable population should still practice social distancing. Settings of 50 or more people where social distancing can't be practiced should be avoided.

Vulnerable populations are asked to shelter in place.

Under phase two, non-essential travel can resume.

Employers

Employers will still be encouraged to use telework. They still ask that employers close common areas and enforce social distancing rules.

Under this phase, they ask that they allow special accommodations for members of the vulnerable population to continue as part of the workforce.

Specific Types of Employers

Under phase two, schools and youth activities can resume.

However, visitors to hospitals and senior care facilities are still prohibited.

Venues, sporting events, places of worship, sit-down restaurants and movie theaters, can operate "under moderate physical distancing protocols."

Elective surgeries can resume on an in-patient and out-patient basis.

Gyms can continue to stay open as long as they follow distancing and cleaning policies.

Under this phase, bars will be allowed to operate with "diminished standing-room occupancy."

Phase Three

To move on to phase three, states and regions must show no signs of a rebound of the virus and pass the gating criteria again.

Individuals

Members of the vulnerable population can "resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing."

These populations "should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments."

Employers

Under the third phase, employers will be able to allow staff to return.

Specific Types of Employers

In this phase, the public will be allowed to visit senior care facilities and hospitals.

The large venues, which have been mentioned previously, can operate "under limited physical distancing protocols."

Gyms can remain open as long as cleaning protocols are followed.

Bars can remain open with increased standing room capacity.

For more information on the White House's reopening plan, go here.

