What makes chocolate chip cookies so addictive? Science could have the answer

Warm, gooey, fresh out of the oven chocolate chip cookies. Is there anything that can make you salivate more?

Well, there might actually be a scientific reason for that drool.

Research suggests that the ingredients in chocolate chip cookies not only create a perfectly harmonious flavor, but they also blend to create a perfectly addictive treat.

One of the main ingredients, sugar, is shown to induce cravings ... and can trigger some of the same addictive responses as cocaine, and using a traditional recipe, each cookie could have about 2.5 teaspoons of sugar. Not to mention the high-fat hit from the creamy butter.

Then, of course, there's the chocolate, which contains small amounts of a compound that triggers the same parts of your brain as the addictive ingredient in marijuana, t-h-c.

But beyond the science, there's the emotional attachment. For many of us, the smell or sight of chocolate chip cookies can conjure up memories from a place or time long ago. Maybe it's grandma's kitchen or a birthday party.

Whatever the reason, there's no denying these treats are deliciously addictive.

