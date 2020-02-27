Severe Weather Awareness Week: What makes it severe?

Heavy rain and frequent lightning come with their own hazards, which is why flooding and lightning were each their own topics for Severe Weather Awareness Week.

But what makes a thunderstorm severe and why should warnings be taken seriously?

There are two different elements that are forecast, monitored, and warned for certain thunderstorms. A storm must have winds of 58 miles per hour or greater, or be capable of producing hail of 1 inch or greater.

When we are putting together a forecast, we are looking for the right "ingredients" to potentially make a storm severe. If winds are capable of reaching 58 mph or more, then the damage likelihood is much better. You can have winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour knock down tree limbs and trash cans, but the stronger the wind speeds the heavier the object that can be moved.

Small hail is fairly common and can hurt if you're outside. The amount of damage done ramps up as the hail reaches 1 inch or greater. We have had cars in our area totaled in severe storms with a lot of 1-inch hail.

All of this is important to keep in mind when making your plans and keeping up with the forecast. As we build our forecast, we look for the potential for storms. We clarify if we think it could be some stronger storms or potentially severe, with WVLT Weather Alert Days.

Those can also be issued for days with the risk for flooding or other risk factors, so those alert days can help you focus on days to plan ahead.

