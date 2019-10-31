What meals can keep the brain healthy?

A professional chef out of Maryville spoke with WVLT News about the sorts of meals that can keep your brain healthy.

Source: WVLT News

November is National Alzheimer's Month, and Carla Rafferty and Chef Nick Reedy of Asbury Place Maryville dropped by the studio to talk about brain food.

"It's overwhelming," Rafferty said, "the amount of information out there about taking care of our brains."

"What we hope will happen is folks will make simple choices, simple changes," she added. She also said changing up your routine can help stimulate the brain.

Chef Reedy brought in a Brussels sprouts and spring mix salad chock full of healthy brain food.

According to Asbury Place, Brussels sprouts are believe to protect the brain and eyesight.

Ingredients

3/4 ounces cranberries

3 ounces orange sections, cut

3 ounces grapefruit sections, cut

6 ounces Brussels sprouts, roasted or steamed as you prefer

3/8 ounce shallots

1 1/2 Tbsp. tarragon, chopped

6 ounces Spring mix salad greens

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.