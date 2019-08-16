What new housing options are in Sevier County?

It's not only expensive to buy a home in Sevier County, but often it's just flat out hard to find. With new jobs on the way, WVLT News wanted to see where new housing options are.

Several Sevier County housing projects are near completion. Many hope this will help with the affordable housing problem the county is facing.

The first of 1500 new housing units will open this summer.

Austin Williams opened The Lofts last year with a goal to keep costs affordable.

"We certainly hope so, you know everything that I've done when I was talking about creating the wheel and changing things that might be different from other apartment complexes, we had to figure out ways to keep the cost as low as we could," said Williams.

Now Williams plans a 2nd and 3rd phase at The Lofts next year.

Meanwhile other complexes are coming soon like The Villas at Pigeon River this summer and later this year another set of villas in Kodak called The Villas at Kyer Ferry.

New condo's in downtown Sevierville are near completion, and the developer says he's about ready to take applications.

