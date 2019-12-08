Everything fans need to know about the Vols trip to Jacksonville

The Vols are headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville.

Tennessee will face off against Indiana on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. at the TIAA Bank Field. The game will be aired on ESPN.

Tickets are available online.

Fans can have a VIP experience with the VIP Travel and VIP Hospitality packages that include tickets, hotel accommodations, souvenirs and access to VIP pre-game parties.

During the game, Tennessee will sit on the west side of the field, while Indiana will sit on the east side.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl has adopted the NFL Clear Bag Policy. All fans bags should follow the following restrictions:

-Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

-One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

-Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Items like seat cushions, umbrellas, noisemakers, strollers and signs are not allowed in the stadium.

Fans are allowed to tailgate at the game. Any fan with a parking pass is allowed to tailgate in their designated space. If you bring an RV or pull behind vehicle you will need a special pass that will grant you access to the appropriate lot. Parking lots open at 3:00 PM

On gameday fans can participate in a number of activities near the stadium.

Fans can prep for the game at the free TaxSlayer Tailgate Party. The event is open from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The tailgate will include various interactive games. The SEC pep rally will begin at 4:45 p.m. and is open to all fans with a game ticket. A free concert featuring Yacht Rock Revue will follow the pep rally.

