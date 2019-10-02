What to do with your lawn during a drought

If your lawn is not looking so good, you’re not the only one. The drought is causing problems for everyone.

So, should you keep watering or just give up and hope the seasons start to change soon?

“If you are going to give up on your lawn, that means you need to give up period. Don’t cut it, because that encourages growth. Let the leaves fall to protect it a little bit. You know just give up on it. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” said Rip Weaver, Executive Director of Aldridge Gardens in Hoover.

Weaver adds if people choose to let their your lawn go, it’s going to look a lot worse than it actually is.

“You know plants are pretty smart, they know when to shut down and get ready for fall. Even though we’ve had some very unseasonable temperatures, the plants are still getting ready. That’s why the leaves are falling. So, if you let mother nature take its course it will pretty much do the right thing,” he said.

The Gardens aren’t immune from the drought either. They’re dealing with brown spots too.

However, if you want to continue to water the grass, keep it looking as green and nice as possible, Weaver says make sure you are deep watering. That means you do it for about 15 minutes a day, three times a week.

“You know as dry as we are right now, the water tends to run off pretty fast. So, getting it to soak is really important,” said Weaver.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.