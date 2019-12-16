What was Tennessee's Trey Smith doing when he found out UT's bowl destination?

Last Sunday was a tricky day.

Trey Smith was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. / (WVLT)

At first, it looked like Tennessee was heading to the Music City Bowl.

Later, we found out that was not the case, and the Vols were, instead, headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith told us he was going to be excited, no matter where the bowl was played. So he wasn't concerned with watching television or keeping an eye on Twitter for the latest information.

Instead, he was playing in a Super Smash Bros. tournament when he got the news.

