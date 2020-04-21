What will Tennessee's reopening look like?

Now that Governor Bill Lee has announced the state's safer at home order will expire at the end of April, businesses are rushing to adapt as they prepare to reopen.

However, East Tennessee lawmakers say things won't snap back quite like you remember.

"COVID is not going anywhere," said State Representative Jeremy Faison. "We're going to have to live. I think it behooves us...to take certain precautions."

Faison, along with State Representative Jason Zachary, are in the governor's Economic Recovery Group. They, along with others, have until Thursday to lay out ways for businesses to safely reopen and accommodate customers.

Faison said he approves of what some stores, like Kroger, have done. "I love what they've done at Kroger and what they've done at Publix and Lowe's. They've put up the barrier - a clear barrier. I encourage us to do that," he said.

Zachary said he wants to see businesses open on a limited capacity.

"Maybe limiting the actual occupancy of the business, doing some retail to go. The could be open immediately where businesses actually deliver to the curbside." he said.

Faison added that non-essential businesses don't have to open right up on May 1.

"They'll be given guidelines on how to reopen and can do so in their own time."

