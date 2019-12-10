What will the roads look like on Wednesday?

Winter weather blew through East Tennessee on December 10, surprising some and leaving schools and government offices closed or delayed for December 11.

I-40 at exit 340 in Cumberland County / Source: THP

Despite the closures and delays, many people will still be getting up early to make their trips to work, and travelers have reached out to WVLT Weather for a road report.

Where will the worst spots be?

Road conditions will be potentially dangerous for drivers in North Knox County, Claiborne, Cumberland, Loudon and Campbell counties.

I-75 is expected to have some icy patches.

Loudon County Schools are closed due to slick roadways, so watch out in that area. New Tazewell officials said roads were slick and had some snow.

When will it clear up?

We'll drop to the upper 20s in the Valley and low 20s on the plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky on Tuesday night.

The sun will appear and it will get slightly warmer on Wednesday, climbing to the 40s, but the WVLT weather team does not expect that to happen until around noon.

TDOT said crews will be out on Wednesday morning ahead of rush hour to treat routes.

