What would it take for Tennessee to make the NCAA Tournament?

If the NCAA Tournament started right now, Tennessee's men's basketball team would likely be a mid-tier NIT team, according to Volquest.com's Rob Lewis.

The Vols are 13-10 overall this season, 5-5 in SEC play after a loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

There are several chances left on the schedule for Tennessee to earn quality wins, including another matchup with Kentucky (in Lexington) and two games against Auburn (home & away).

Lewis says Tennessee's best chance of making the NCAA Tournament would be to win all of its remaining home games, and a total of five more contests (out of eight remaining).

He says it might also require at least a couple of wins in the SEC Tournament, depending on who Tennessee beats between now and then.

Next up for Tennessee is a home meeting with Arkansas on Tuesday at 7 p.m.