What's Tennessee's favorite Christmas candy?

The holidays are here and many families Christmas celebrations involve sweet treats.

Nearly $2 billion worth of candy is sold during the holidays each year, according to a report by CandyStore.

CandyStore broke down which candy each state buys the most of during Christmas time.

Tennesee's top Christmas candy was peppermint bark. Candy canes and Starbursts come in as second and third.

The most popular Christmas candies in America were Reese's mini cups and candy canes.

