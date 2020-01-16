What's hot in Nashville right now? The Titans and chicken

With just one win separating them from Super Bowl LIV, the Tennessee Titans are seeing a rise in popularity right now in Music City.

The team isn't the only "hot" thing in Nashville, though. WVLT Sports got a quick look at some other people who know a thing or two about bringing the heat.

Sean Brashears with Hattie B's said, "If I'm comparing the Titans to Hattie B's, they're probably hot as far as heat level goes. Probably started off the season mild or medium and worked our way up through hot through the regular season."

Brashears has made it to every Titans home game. "People like me may be the outlier; the ones that are going no matter what, win or lose, but for the rest of the city a lot of people are talking about how they're Titans fans or rooting for the hometown team even if the Titans aren't their number one team that they support but they're getting a lot of love."

The Titans play the Chiefs this Sunday at 3 p.m. on WVLT.

