What's in store for tubing businesses in Tennessee?

Townsend is known for tubing down the Little River, and it's the perfect place to be in the summer heat, but business has been impacted by the pandemic and spring rains.

One local business owner said that those factors haven't kept customers away entirely, but the season has been slower than normal and business operations have changed.

Townsend’s tubing industry being hit by BOTH the pandemic and heavy rains early this year. I talked with a business owner about what she predicts for the upcoming season. Tonight @wvlt at 4 and 6. pic.twitter.com/mOQD2OMBF7 — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) June 3, 2020

Part of it is the rain, and part of it is the pandemic, but folks at 'Cowboy Tubin' said they are ready to see more customers.

The business's co-owner, Sherry Myers told WVLT News she expects June and July will be busier, but not by much."I don't think it will be as profitable this year, by no means," she said.

Cowboy Tubin' opened two weeks ago and said they have added safety precautions, including plastic seat covers, spraying down the innertubes and life vests. They offer hand sanitizer and have plastic shields, and they also ask their staff to wear masks.

