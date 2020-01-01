What's open on New Year's Day?

Looking for something to do on New Year's Day? Operating hours at your favorite East Tennessee businesses may be different due to the holiday. Here's what you need to know.

Grocery Stores

Food City: 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Ingles: 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The Fresh Market: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Kroger at Cedar Bluff: Open 24 hours.

(Hours vary by location. Click here to check your store.)

Publix: 7:00 a.m. to 9: p.m.

Whole Foods: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aldi: Closed

Costco: Closed

Trader Joe’s: Closed

Retailers

West Town Mall: 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 10:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond: Closes at 6 p.m.

Restaurants

Buddy's BBQ: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

BRAVO: 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Surin of Thailand: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Calhoun's: 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Aubrey's: 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sweet P's Barbeque: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pete's Coffee Shop: 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Stock and Barel: 11: a.m. to 10 p.m.

The French Market: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Parkside Grill: 11 a.m. to 1- p.m.

Not Watson's: Closed

Cafe 4: Closed

Rebel Kitchen: Closed

