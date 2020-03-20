What's still open amid coronavirus outbreak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) Stores and restaurants are modifying their hours to keep up with demand, and sanitize amid the coronavirus outbreak. Below you'll find a list of their latest hours.
Stores
Food City- 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., 7:00 a.m.-8:00 seniors only.
Kroger- 6:00 a.m.-10:00p.m.
Publix-8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Walmart- 6:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Target- 8:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Aldi- 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
Sam's Club-9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Dollar General- 8:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m., 8:00 a.m.- 9:00 a.m. seniors only
Restaurants- Offering takeout or delivery
Calhouns-Hours vary by location
All locations open expect Turkey Creek, and Lenior City
Chesapeake's- Hours vary by location
All locations open expect Downtown Knoxville
Smokey Mountain Brewery- Hours vary by location
Cherokee Grill- Hours vary
Corner 16- Hours vary
Aubrey's- Sunday-Thursday 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Barley's 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.