What's still open amid coronavirus outbreak

Stores and restaurants are modifying their hours to keep up with demand, and sanitize amid the coronavirus outbreak. Below you'll find a list of their latest hours.

Stores

Food City- 7:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m., 7:00 a.m.-8:00 seniors only.

Kroger- 6:00 a.m.-10:00p.m.

Publix-8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Walmart- 6:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Target- 8:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Aldi- 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Sam's Club-9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Dollar General- 8:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m., 8:00 a.m.- 9:00 a.m. seniors only

Restaurants- Offering takeout or delivery

Calhouns-Hours vary by location

All locations open expect Turkey Creek, and Lenior City

Chesapeake's- Hours vary by location

All locations open expect Downtown Knoxville

Smokey Mountain Brewery- Hours vary by location

Cherokee Grill- Hours vary

Corner 16- Hours vary

Aubrey's- Sunday-Thursday 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Barley's 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.