What's the most stressful part of dining out?

According to a report from Fox News, more than half of Americans say the most stressful part of going out to eat is choosing what to wear.

A poll conducted by OnePoll found that 65% of respondents said they felt overwhelmed when choosing what to wear for a nice dinner.

Another 41% said they feel pressure to look stylish.

Although respondents say they're stressed about what they SHOULD wear results show they feel strongly about what they should NOT.

72% of responders say they would never wear flip-flops or sandals.

Do you agree with the survey results? What do you find most stressful about going out for a nice dinner?