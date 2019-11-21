When should you start thawing a turkey?

Thanksgiving is just around the corner leaving us to ask the ultimate question: when should you start thawing your turkey?

The foodsafety.gov website has some tips about timing to keep you and your fellow diners safe.

For starters, proper thaw time is helpful.

The website indicates you can thaw turkey in a refrigerator set to 40 °F or below for about 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds, so if your bird is 20 pounds or more, you should start thawing in the fridge November 22.

For cold water thawing, allow about 30 minutes per pound, changing the water every 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed. A turkey thawed in cold water should be cooked immediately.

Here's a list:

4 to 12 lbs... thaw in fridge 1 to 3 days; thaw in water 2 to 6 hours

12 to 16 lbs... thaw in fridge 3 to 4 days; thaw in water 6 to 8 hours

16 to 20 lbs... thaw in fridge 4 to 5 days; thaw in water 8 to 10 hours

20 to 24 lbs... thaw in fridge 5 to 6 days; thaw in water 10 to 12 hours

