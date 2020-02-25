Severe Weather Awareness Week: When thunder roars, go indoors

We continue to cover the daily topics of Tennessee's Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Lightning is called the "underrated killed" in the weather community, because it is often underestimated. Just because there is not a severe warning associated with a storm, doesn't mean you shouldn't get inside!

Lightning happens when the negative charges in a storm start clashing with positive charges on the surface. Whether or not you're interested in the "how", it's important to always remember to get inside as soon as you hear that thunder.

Lightning can actually strike miles out from a storm as well, so do not wait for the rain. Looking back at lightning deaths in the United States, from 2006 to 2018, fishing was the number one thing someone was doing when they were killed by lightning.

So, if you're outside and you hear thunder, get inside. If you're at a park or outdoor space, don't just get under an overhang or garage. Get inside a vehicle, at least. Avoid metal objects and don't seek shelter under a tree.

When inside, avoid windows. Actually stay off wired electronic devices. You can use your wireless phone or the remote to a TV, but if you're touching a wired electronic device you could be shocked if there's a strike on your home.

Also avoid plumbing during a storm. Between the pipes and the water, this could conduct electricity in a storm. Don't lean on concrete either. There is metal bars inside the concrete supporting it, so you could even be shocked through concrete.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.