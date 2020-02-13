"When will the sun shine again?" Seasonal Affective Disorder impacting mood

Did you know that "bad" weather can impact your mood? It's called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

WVLT News spoke to Leticia Flores, Director of UT's psychological training clinic, about just what SAD is and how it impacts us.

Flores said that, unless it's a major national weather incident, "it really does depend on the person."

"If you're from a hot area, and you move to an area that is colder than usual, some people really like that, some people really don't," she added.

She also said that weather can impact you physically. "Changes in [air] pressure might make you have more migraines."

Some people may have SAD "where weather does impact your mood."

"During the wintertime, the light is less, and so you do see people who start to have issues with depression," Flores said there have been many studies done about the topic. She said it relates to light.

Lack of light, or less light, Flores said, impacts "our circadian rhythms...We tend to get a little bit more tired, and we tend to slow down when there's low light."

The way SAD impacts people can vary, she said. "For some individuals, it affects them a lot more severely than others."

According to the Mayo Clinic, you can receive treatment for SAD, which may include light therapy, medications and psychotherapy. Flores said that physical activity and social interaction can help.

