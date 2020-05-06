Where are COVID-19 cases growing the fastest in the US?

As states across the U.S. reopen businesses and organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some are seeing faster case growth than others.

CBS reported that they analyzed data from Johns Hopkins University and found that Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, Virginia, Maryland and Iowa had announced case growth from April 26 to May 3.

According to CBS, Illinois reported 4,050 more new cases, Minnesota reported 1,185, Texas reported 1,324 more cases, Virginia reported 1,274, Maryland reported 1,147 cases and Iowa said they saw an increase of 1,125.

The report added that Texas has been one of the most aggressive states in relaxing social distancing guidelines. Last Friday, the state allowed museums and movie theaters to reopen, among other businesses, at 25 percent capacity.

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.