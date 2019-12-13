Where are earthquakes most likely to hit in Tennessee?

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) released an updated model of where earthquakes are most likely to hit in the U.S. and parts of Tennessee have been upgraded.

According to the report, one in 10 people in the U.S. now live in high-hazard areas where strong shaking is likely.

WCYB reported that in Tennessee, some areas near the New Madrid fault line have up to a 74 percent chance of experiencing a damaging earthquake shaking in the next 100 years. The report said areas near the Southern Appalachian Seismic Zone in East Tennessee have a chance of up to 36 percent.

East Tennessee has experienced quite a few earthquakes in recent months, with the last occurring on December 5 in Englewood.

To learn more about earthquakes, go here.

To report an earthquake, go here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.