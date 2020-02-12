Where does your city rank? Report unveils safest Tennessee cities

The National Council for Home Safety and Security released its annual report on the safest cities in each U.S. state. The report examines each city's per-capita crime data to provide state rankings.

Tennessee's safest city is Brentwood, according to the NCHS. Brentwood only had 35 violent crimes reported in 2019.

Maryville is ranked in the top ten safest cities at No. 9 with only 527 reported crimes in 2019. Oak Ridge and Sevierville ranked in the top 30. Last year, No. 18 Oak Ridge had 898 reported crimes and No. 34 Sevierville had 925.

According to the report, higher than average crime rates in Memphis and Nashville kept Tennessee out of the discussion of the country's safest states.

Knoxville was ranked at the bottom of the list behind Nashville. Knoxville had 10,335 reported crimes in 2019.

Athens was named the most unsafe city in Tennessee, with 13,627 violent crimes reported last year.

To see the full report click here.

