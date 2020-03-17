Where to get tested for coronavirus in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health released a list of remote coronavirus "assessment sites."

On March 17, the Tennessee officials announced that there were 73 cases of coronavirus in the state.

Remote testing sites:

Wilson Co.

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic - Mt. Juliet, 64 Belinda Parkway, Suite 200A, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Davidson Co.

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Melrose, 2608 8th Ave. S, Suite 102A Berry Hill TN 37204

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Bellevue, 7069-B, Highway 70 South Nashville TN 37221

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic - Belle Meade, 4534 Harding Pike Nashville TN 37205 Davidson

Williamson Co.

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic - Spring Hill, 3098 Campbell Station Parkway, Suite 100 Spring Hill TN 37174

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson County Walk-In Clinic - Cool Springs, 1834 W McEwen Drive, Suite 110 Franklin TN 37067

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic – Brentwood, 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200 Brentwood TN 37027

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic – Franklin, 919 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic – Nolensville, 940 Oldham Drive Nolensville TN 37135

Montgomery Co.

Vanderbilt Primary Care - Clarksville 800 Weatherly Street, Suite 201B Clarksville TN 37043

Sumner Co.

Vanderbilt Primary Care – Gallatin, 300 Steam Plant Road, Suite 430 Gallatin TN 37066

Sullivan Co.

Bristol Regional Medical Center, 1 Medical Park Blvd Bristol TN 37260

Indian Path Community Hospital, 2000 Brookside Dr. Kingsport TN 37660

Carter Co.

Sycamore Shoals Hospital, 1501 W. Elk Ave Elizabethton TN 37643

Unicoi Co.

Unicoi Co. Hospital, 2030 Temple Hill Rd Erwin TN 37650

Greene Co.

Greeneville Community Hospital East, 1420 Tusculum Blvd Greeneville TN 37745

Hawkins Co.

Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital, 851 Locust St Rogersville TN 37857

Washington Co.

Franklin Woods Community Hospital, 300 Med Tech Pkwy Johnson City TN 37604

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

The Knox County Health Department launched a COVID-19 Public Information Line. The hotline number is 865-215-5555 or individuals may call toll-free at 888-288-6022. The information line will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

