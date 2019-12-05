Where to park during Christmas parades in Knoxville and Gatlinburg

Here's everything you need to know about road closures and parking ahead Christmas parades in Knoxville and Gatlinburg.

Knoxville

The WIVK Christmas Parade is set to roll through downtown on Friday, December 6 at 6:45 p.m.

If you wondering where to park in Knoxville, here's what you need to know:

- These temporary no-parking zones and road closures will be in effect Friday:

- Parking on Gay Street between Magnolia and Cumberland avenues will be prohibited 4-8:30 p.m.

- Parking on Market Street between Union and Church avenues and Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay streets will be prohibited starting at 4 p.m. The roads will be closed to traffic 6:15-8:30 p.m.

- Eastbound lanes of Howard Baker Jr. Avenue between Hill Avenue and Hall of Fame Drive will be closed 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

Roads on the parade route close at 6:15 p.m. and reopen at 8:30 p.m.

Parking garages available for parking include:

- Market Square Garage

- Locust Street Garage

- State Street Garage

Street parking will be available in other areas not mentioned in the parade route above.

Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg's Fantasy of Light Christmas Parade is happening Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Officials say they expect more than 60,000 spectators to be in attendance so it's best to arrive early and plan to spend the day in Gatlinburg.

Parking is available at several locations near downtown. Park and ride lots on Highway 441 and and Highway 321 are free.

City parking garages and other lots are available but do cost a free.

To see exact details, locations and a map visit the parking website here.

