Where to recycle Christmas tree, lights in Knox County

The Christmas holiday has passed and now many people are left wondering what to do with their tree.

Instead of throwing trees in the trash Knox County officials hope to raise awareness about keeping this type of material out of area landfills and instead utilizing it to produce mulch and other beneficial soil amendments that can be returned to the landscape. Greenwaste, consisting of leaves, brush, logs, tree branches, grass, etc., typically makes up 20-30% of the total municipal solid waste stream.

Knox County residents will be able to drop off trees throughout the entire month of January for free. In order to be recycled, trees must be cleaned of all ornaments, lights, wire, string and other decor.

Trees can be dropped off at the following locations:

•Carter Convenience Center – 8815 Asheville Highway

•Dutchtown Convenience Center – 10618 Dutchtown Road

•Halls Convenience Center – 3608 Neal Drive

•John Sevier Convenience Center – 1950 West John Sevier Highway

•Karns Convenience Center – 6930 Karns Crossing Lane

•Powell Convenience Center – 7311 Morton View Lane

•Tazewell Pike Convenience Center – 7201 Tazewell Pike

City of Knoxville residents can put their bare trees at the curb for pick-up by Public Service workers.

City residents can also leave trees at one of the Knox County convenience centers listed below:

Residents can also recycle their old or unwanted Christmas lights at the following locations:

• Any donation store should take working holiday lights-- if not in working condition you can still bring them to any Goodwill donation store for recycling

• Any City of Knoxville recycling drop-off center (ONLY when given to a Goodwill attendant between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.!)

• County convenience centers at Halls, Dutchtown, John Sevier, & Karns (MUST be given to an attendant!)

• The City of Knoxville HHW facility located at 1033 Elm St (for City and Knox County residents only)

