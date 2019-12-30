Countdown to the New Year: Where you can shoot fireworks in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- As the New Year is right around the corner, many will wonder where they can legally shoot off fireworks in East Tennessee.
Here is a list of cities and counties where you can or can't use fireworks:
Roane County
- If you live in the county, you can use fireworks.
City of Kingston
- No fireworks allowed, only at special events.
Blount County
- Lifted ban on the selling and the use of fireworks
City of Lafollette
- Illegal to shoot, sell, or manufacturer fireworks
Loudon County
-Legal to shoot fireworks
City of Crossville
- Limited time frame of use between June 20th and July 5th
Anderson County
- Illegal to shoot off fireworks within county
Union County
- Legal to sell and shoot off fireworks
Grainger County
- Legal to shoot off fireworks
Knox County
- Illegal to shoot off fireworks, need permit
Gatlinburg
- Illegal to shoot off fireworks
Sevier County
- Legal to shoot off fireworks, not in Pigeon Forge, or Sevierville.
