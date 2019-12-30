Countdown to the New Year: Where you can shoot fireworks in East Tennessee

WVLT found a list of where you can or can't use fireworks for the New Year. / Source: (Pixabay)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- As the New Year is right around the corner, many will wonder where they can legally shoot off fireworks in East Tennessee.

Here is a list of cities and counties where you can or can't use fireworks:

Roane County
- If you live in the county, you can use fireworks.

City of Kingston
- No fireworks allowed, only at special events.

Blount County
- Lifted ban on the selling and the use of fireworks

City of Lafollette
- Illegal to shoot, sell, or manufacturer fireworks

Loudon County
-Legal to shoot fireworks

City of Crossville
- Limited time frame of use between June 20th and July 5th

Anderson County
- Illegal to shoot off fireworks within county

Union County
- Legal to sell and shoot off fireworks

Grainger County
- Legal to shoot off fireworks

Knox County
- Illegal to shoot off fireworks, need permit

Gatlinburg
- Illegal to shoot off fireworks

Sevier County
- Legal to shoot off fireworks, not in Pigeon Forge, or Sevierville.

