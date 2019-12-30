Countdown to the New Year: Where you can shoot fireworks in East Tennessee

As the New Year is right around the corner, many will wonder where they can legally shoot off fireworks in East Tennessee.

Here is a list of cities and counties where you can or can't use fireworks:

Roane County

- If you live in the county, you can use fireworks.

City of Kingston

- No fireworks allowed, only at special events.

Blount County

- Lifted ban on the selling and the use of fireworks

City of Lafollette

- Illegal to shoot, sell, or manufacturer fireworks

Loudon County

-Legal to shoot fireworks

City of Crossville

- Limited time frame of use between June 20th and July 5th

Anderson County

- Illegal to shoot off fireworks within county

Union County

- Legal to sell and shoot off fireworks

Grainger County

- Legal to shoot off fireworks

Knox County

- Illegal to shoot off fireworks, need permit

Gatlinburg

- Illegal to shoot off fireworks

Sevier County

- Legal to shoot off fireworks, not in Pigeon Forge, or Sevierville.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

