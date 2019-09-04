White House grants $46 million to Tenn. to combat opioid crisis

The white house announced Wednesday that Tennessee will receive a $46,765,670 grant to help battle the opioid crisis.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the hard work of so many Americans in local communities, we are beginning to win the battle against the opioid overdose crisis,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Our country is seeing the first drop in overdose deaths in more than two decades, more Americans are getting treatment for addiction, and lives are being saved. At the same time, we are still far from declaring victory. We will continue executing on the Department’s 5-Point strategy for combating the opioid crisis, and laying the foundation for a healthcare system where every American can access the mental healthcare they need.”

The program doled out a total of $1.8 billion in grants to states across the country.

