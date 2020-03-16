White House looking into possible daycare center closures

School systems across the country and East Tennessee are closing their doors to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

New White House Coronavirus Task Force recommendations include canceling gatherings of 10 or more people. Previous guidelines recommended closing schools and canceling other large events.

One reporter questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Health about the need to close daycare centers at a Monday press briefing.

Children are believed to be asymptomatic carriers of the virus. He continued by saying many times these children go home to elderly family members.

"In the original guidelines it was schools not daycares," Fauci said. "I think its very important we should probably if we have not we should discuss that in some detail about whether or not that's equivalent to schools."