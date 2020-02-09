Whitley County uses dry day to help recover from historic floods, more rain expected

As the Cumberland River rises, Whitley County has experienced historic flooding in the area.

Sunday proved to be a mostly dry day, but forecasts showed more rain is expected in the upcoming week.

"We still have a few people who might want out of their home today so we will take a boat and get them out," Danny Moses, EMA Director Whitley County, said. "Also doing some damage assessment today and following up on a couple of vehicles we left in the water."

During this short break from the rain, Whitley County Emergency Management is focusing its efforts on short term recovery.

However, with multiple inches of rain expected to come in the next week, EMA wants people to stay prepared, WKYT reports.

"We are lucky that with flash floods most people know what to do. They know they can't get out for a couple of days," Moses said. "They prepare for that and I hope they do it again. We've had half a dozen cars go underwater. Hopefully, people won't do that anymore. That's very dangerous."

