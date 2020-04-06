Who is running for Tennessee's open senate seat in 2020?

The citizens of Tennessee will decide United States Senator Lamar Alexander's replacement in 2020.

Senator Alexander in 2018 announced he did not plan to seek reelection in 2018.

Several hopefuls announced their plan to pursue the Senate seat before the deadline to announce candidacies passed on April 2.

The following names will be on the upcoming primary ballot:

Byron Bush

Roy Dale Cope

Bill Haggerty

Stokes Neilsen

Aaron Pettigrew

Johnny Presley

Mani Sethi

Democrats

Marquita Bradshaw

Gary G. Davis

James Mackler

Diana C Onyejiaka

The deadline to register to vote in the Senate primary is July 7.

The general election is set for November 3.

Click here to register to vote online.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.