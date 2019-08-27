Who will win the the Knoxville mayor primary?

Six candidates are hoping their constituents turn out to vote for them in the Knoxville city mayor primary on Tuesday.

From top left, candidates running for mayor are Calvin Skinner, Indya Kincannon, Eddie Mannis, Fletcher Burkhardt, Marshall Stair, and Michael Andrews. / Source: (WVLT)

The candidates, Michael Andrews, Fletcher Burkhardt, Indya Kincannon, Eddie Mannis, Calvin Skinner and Marshall Stair, campaigned hard over the course of the year waiting for the moment on August 27 win the primary results would be announced.

Issues the candidates brought forward include: education, homelessness, affordable housing, economic development, safe neighborhoods, transit services and smart growth.

The three front runners in the race are Mannis, Kincannon and Stair.

The race is non-partisan and the general election is set for November 5.

For information on how to register to vote, go here. Go here for a schedule of early voting absentee ballot request days for the November election.

