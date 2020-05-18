Why East Tennesseans are getting antibody tests

Covid-19 antibody tests are now available in East Tennessee.

Dr. Raye-Anne Ayo with the Family Health Center in Farragut said testing gives results for two different antibodies. One tells if you had the virus, the other indicates if your body is currently fighting it.

Those who were tested on May 18 had their own reasons.

"I just needed the peace of mind," said one person. "I'm almost hoping I have the antibodies. I think that would make me feel better."

"I think I had this disease at the first of March because I had all of the symptoms but I recovered from it fairly easily."

On Monday, Dr. Ayo said 37 tests were conducted at the center, and all of them were negative.

Testing will be held at the Family Health Center Monday through Friday by appointment only. The tests are $60. You can call (865) 675-4342 to set up an appointment.

