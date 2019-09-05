Why WVLT viewers using antennas need to rescan channels

WVLT and WBXX are in the process of upgrades to its broadcast transmitter to better enhance the delivery of quality programming over the air.

Antenna users will have to rescan channels to continue receiving WVLT starting on Thursday, September 5th over the air. For views of WBXX the change over requiring a rescan will start on Friday morning September 6th.

You can watch the video below for information on how to rescan your TV and converter box.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.