Why identities of COVID-19 patients aren't released

You might wonder why some information about COVID-19 positive patients isn't released.

There are laws in place that protect a patient's privacy, but a lot of people are asking us, shouldn't we be allowed to know the identity of a COVID-19 patient, to protect our own health? The answer is, not exactly.

HIPPA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, covers a patient's privacy. Leaders at the Department of Health and Human Services say HIPAA privacy rules allow doctors to tell first responders and public health departments about a COVID-19 patient in certain circumstances, like if someone else is treating them or if a public health department is trying to slow the spread of the disease.

In those cases, those people must make reasonable efforts to limit the amount of information that's shared.

So, you may find out about a COVID-19 case at your workplace, but managers won't necessarily give you the name of the co-worker. Oftentimes that information is only shared with someone who came in close contact with the patient.

This is a tricky question, and Health and Human Services shares more about the privacy rights of COVID-19 patients. Check it out at hhs.gov.

