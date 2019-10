In a recent article, Saturday Down South posted their 20 reasons why being a Tennessee football fan can still feel superior to being a Alabama football fan.

Some of the reasons include "Tennessee fans never had to watch their in-state rival win a national championship," "No one accuses you of cheating" and "If Peyton Manning ever decides he wants to coach college football, it will probably be at Tennessee."

Want to check out all 20 reasons? Click here.