Why do some East Tennessee hospitals charge for parking?

Often, people visit hospitals during significant moments in their lives, good or bad.

Regardless of the reason for the visit, some may wonder 'why do I have to pay to park?'

At East Tennessee hospitals, you might encounter a slight fee when parking. Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center charges a $2.00 fee to park in the hospital's garages.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital charges a flat fee of $2.00 while University of Tennessee Medical Center charges $3.00 to park in the garages.

Kathy Neeley, Vice President of Facility Operations at UT Medical said, "Proceeds from parking charges at UT Medical Center go towards the costs associated with operating the parking facilities on the campus."

Neeley added that, due to growth, they plan to add another parking garage "Recognizing our growth and continued commitment to patients in this community, UTMC is in the process of designing and will soon begin construction of a new multi-level parking facility on campus which will provide even better service to our patients, visitors and staff here at the medical center."

However, if you go to Parkwest Medical Center, you won't have to pay to park. Why?

A representative from Parkwest said, "Since we own the property on which our campus sits we’re able to offer free parking for our guests and employees. We also offer a free valet service at two entrances of our facility for our patients and guests. Valet is completely free for our guests, no tips are permitted."

