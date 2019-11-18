Why are there no recycling bins at Dollywood?

You may have noticed there are no recycling bins at Dollywood. So how is nearly 70 percent of waste in Sevier County composted and recycled?

Sevier County is home to one of the world's first to use large rotating drums to break down trash into compost. The Sevier Solid Waste Composting Facility opened in 1991 and remains one of only a dozen of these facilities in the world.

The rotating digesters are able to send nearly 70 percent of incoming waste to composting and recycling which minimizes the amount of trash that ends up in landfills, according to a post by Wes Ramey.

The facility accepts waste from Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Gatlinburg, Sevier County and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

All of the trash collected is mixed with bio-solids and put into the digesters for three days. During this time items like food and paper become compost.

The compost is then moved through sifters where items like plastic and glass are removed and recycled.

After the sifting process, the compost is placed in windrows where it breaks down further. Weeks later, the compost is sifted once again before Grade A compost is produced.

The Sevier Solid Waste Composting Facility produces more than 70,000 tons of compost each year.

Sevier County residents can get free bags of the compost for their own use at home. Local farmers can also use the compost for their fields.

