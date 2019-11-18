Wife charged with attempted murder after telling deputies she stabbed her husband

A woman in Anderson County has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said she told them she stabbed her husband at a home on Dutch Valley Road Friday evening.

"Upon arriving on the scene, victim Harold Duncan was exiting the residence holding a towel on his chest. The towel was soaked with blood. He told ACSO Deputy, Kory Blevins, that his wife, Pecola Duncan, stabbed him in the chest while [he was] napping on the recliner," said a release.

Deputies said the victim's wife, Pecola Duncan, appeared to be "in a cheerful mood and unfazed by the events." When deputies asked her if Harold had died, she reportedly told them, "I hope he did."

Deputies said Mrs. Duncan reportedly directed them to the kitchen where a knife allegedly used in the stabbing was located. She told deputies that she stabbed her husband after he attacked her and dragged her down the hallway, but deputies said they found no evidence of a struggle.

Pecola Duncan was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. She is being held in the Anderson County Detention Facility with no bond.

An investigation remains ongoing.