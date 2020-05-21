Wilderness at the Smokies to reopen May 28

Wilderness at the Smokies resort announced it will reopen on May 28 with new safety ruled in place.

"Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks has always held the comfort and safety of our guests and staff in the highest regard. In light of COVID-19 we have taken a number of additional steps to ensure that those at our properties are able to play and work in a clean and enjoyable environment," says the official website.

The new rules include physical distancing, gathering in groups of ten or less. Employees will be required to wear masks and have their temperature taken.

To see all the new safety precautions being put in place at the resort visit The WIlderness at the Smokies website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.