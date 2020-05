Florida crews are tackling a wildland fire near the Mussett Bayou area in the state's panhandle.

According to the South Walton Fire District, the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Crews have been fighting the fire for more than four hours.

WJHG reports that some evacuations have begun.

