Wildlife warning as Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopens Saturday

As the Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopens to visitors on Saturday following a weeks-long shut-down sparked by COVID-19, park rangers offered a warning about wildlife.

Wild Black Bears in the Forest / Source: CANVA

When the park closed in March, bears were not as active. But now that it's mid-May, expect to see more of them roaming around. The bears are hungry, and they're not finding the spring berries they're used to. That means they may be more motivated to search for food closer to humans.

Wildlife expert Bill Stiver said, "You know we talk about social distancing with people, but we also want you to have the opportunity to see and view wildlife, but we want you to do it in a safe manner and safe distance.”

A recent study shows bears are on the move, traveling up to 45 miles from home in search of food. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency continues to educate East Tennessee communities about taking down bird feeders, locking up trash and locking cars.

Dan Gibbs with TWRA said Tennesseans have to pay close attention to what’s going on in their homes. "Bears will still get into the trash, and people are staying home more, getting take out and generating more trash," said Gibbs.

Officials with the TWRA and the GSMNP said they are continuing to work together to encourage people to remove food sources and lock garbage in bear-proof containers.

“These bears do leave the park, and so it’s important that we do work with our partners, such as TWRA and a lot of the local communities in addressing various attractants outside the park," said Stivers.

Increased bear activity typically continues through June.

