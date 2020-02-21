Will NCAA relax transfer rules?

The NCAA is considering relaxing the rules for transferring athletes.

CBS Sports reported that the association's Transfer Waiver Working group announced on Tuesday that a concept under consideration would allow undergraduate athletes in all sports to transfer once without sitting out of competition for one year.

Under the proposal, student athletes would be able to transfer once as undergrads without sitting out a year as long as they receive a transfer release from their previous school, leave their previous school academically eligible, maintain their academic progress at the new school and depart under no disciplinary suspension.

Right now, athletes have to get a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible.

"The current system is unsustainable. Working group members believe it's time to bring our transfer rules more in line with today's college landscape," said working group chair Jon Steinbrecher, commissioner of the Mid-American Conference. "This concept provides a uniform approach that is understandable, predictable and objective. Most importantly, it benefits students."

The proposal is still in the early stages.

