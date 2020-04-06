'Will church leaders be arrested?' Pastors call on Tenn. governor to protect right to worship

The Tennessee Pastors Network is calling on Governor Bill Lee to protect their "right to worship" in the state.

"Jails in Tennessee are releasing certain people, but now pastors who have served God and their communities are being threatened,” said TNPN President Dale Walker. “Many churches are gathering outside, and people are staying in their cars in the church parking lots in Tennessee. Does this also mean in Shelby County that these church leaders will be arrested for gathering in this manner to worship? I have called upon Gov. Bill Lee’s office to immediately address this egregious unconstitutional threat of action against houses of worship in Shelby County.

TNPN cited a report by The Daily Memphian which outlined how anyone who is non-compliant with the governor's stay at home order could be charged with a misdemeanor.

“If there was ever a time to pray and seek God, 2 Chronicles 7:14 tells us to do, it is now,” Walker added. “Will the state of Tennessee sit back at a time when houses of prayer are being threatened? Churches can self-govern themselves without the over-reaching hand of the law threatening their very existence.”

