Will kids return to school tomorrow? East Tennessee parents wait for answers

Parents said they're waiting to hear whether their kids will be going back tomorrow. They said they're trying to find activities to keep busy.

Adventure Action Park said they've been seeing more people than usual because schools are closed.

If you're looking for some things to do with your kids or grandkids, we found some options. The Muse in Knoxville is open at the Chilhowee Park and the West Town Mall location. They have interactive exhibits kids would love to enjoy.

There's also Zoo Knoxville if you want some wild fun and the museum of art that has free admission.

The Knox County Libraries were closed Tuesday due to weather. No word on if they'll be closed Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.