Will temperature checks of employees make workplaces safe? No, not completely.

They can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections but shouldn’t be the only safety measure employers take.

Some employers are following White House guidelines to screen workers for fever with daily temperature checks to help prevent the spread of infections. But screening for fevers alone won’t eliminate risk.

People with the virus can be contagious without a fever, so it’s still important for employers to increase space between workers, disinfect surfaces and encourage hand washing.

