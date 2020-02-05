Will there be more potholes on I-640 after rain?

Heavy rain hit East Tennessee on Wednesday night, and many travelers may wonder what this means for potholes on I-640.

WVLT Meteorologist Ben Cathey took a trip on I-640 and believes there will be more potholes along the road, and many may be waterlogged. This means that they'll be even more difficult to see. This will be a problem for the middle lane in particular.

Cathey warns drivers to be careful, and keep an eye on the right and left lanes, too, because they are slightly lower, which allows the water to drain.

Give yourself some extra time on Thursday morning to get to work.

